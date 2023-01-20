First Indo-Egypt joint military exercise underway in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The exercise that started on 14 January aims to bolster defence co-operation between the two countries and focus on sharing professional skills and interoperability of special forces
New Delhi: The first joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian and the Egyptian Army, ‘Exercise Cyclone – I‘ started on 14 January at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said the Ministry of Defence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×