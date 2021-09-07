First job payroll additions in Q1 indicate healthy hiring this fiscal: Report

As for new enrolments, EPFO added 14.5 lakh payrolls. Number of new EPF enrolments dipped from 60.8 lakh in FY20 to 44 lakh in FY21, as per the report, as an aftermath of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The SBI research team believes if the new payrolls are added at the ongoing rate, then it is expected to cross 50 lakh in FY22, up from 44 lakh in FY21.