Centre-run Alliance Air started operating flights between Gujarat's Keshod to Mumbai from Saturday. The Mumbai-Keshod-Mumbai flight will operate three times a week on a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft, the airline's statement said.

Keshod is an upcoming tourist destination located in Junagarh District of western Gujarat and is surrounded by the Arabian sea and beautiful forests.

Speaking to reporters, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "We believe that with this flight connectivity, the availability of commutation facilities will help attract more passengers here which would lead to an increase in business and tourism. This would help in furthering the development of Gujarat."

The Union Minister also announced two new greenfield airports at Hirasar and Dholera.

"We have given five new flights to Gujarat - from Ahmedabad to Amritsar, Ranchi, Agra, from Porbandar to Mumbai and from Rajkot to Mumbai. Two new greenfield airports will also be established in Hirasar at a cost of ₹1405 crore and Dholera which will cost ₹1305 crore," he said.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's UDAN programme, Scindia said that it will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade.

"As per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the direct flight between Keshod-Mumbai under UDAN was inaugurated today in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp ji. It will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade. Congratulations to the people of the area," the Union Minister tweeted.