NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will flag off its first ‘Kisan Special’ parcel train from Devlali in Maharashtra to Bihar’s Danapur on Friday. The weekly train will transport perishable agricultural products such as vegetables and fruits to the market in a time-bound manner.

The Kisan Special train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, including fish, meat and milk, an official statement said on Thursday.

The train will cover 1,519 km to reach Danapur in over 31 hours. Thereafter, the frequency will be increased, based on demand. The train will have scheduled halts at Nasik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, MAnikpur, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Varanasi and Buxar.

Maharashtra’s Bhusaval area produces fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and other perishables in abundance. These commodities would be transported to areas around Patna, Allahabad, Satna, among others. Movement of freight trains in these areas is expected to offer relief to farmers struggling to sell their produce amid the pandemic.

“Central Railway requests all farmers, cargo aggregators, market committees and loaders to take benefit of this train," the railways said in a statement said.

The development comes months after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that the national transporter will set up a Kisan Rail via public private partnership (PPP) to facilitate seamless national cold supply chain for perishables--milk, meat and fish. There shall be refrigerated coaches in express and freight trains as well, the minister had said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via