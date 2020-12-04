American defence major firm Lockheed Martin today shared the first photo of first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours.

Under a $2.6 billion deal, India will buy 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Indian Navy.

The helicopters are designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

The MH-60R is known as “the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter." And for good reason – there’s already more than 300 of them operating worldwide.

Currently deployed with the US Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system for open ocean and littoral zones, the helicopters are considered the world's most advanced maritime helicopter.

Designed for hunting submarines as well as knocking out ships and conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea, the Lockheed Martin-built helicopters, would replace India's aging fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters.

According to the details available in the official website of Lockheed Martin the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter is equipped with the following features:

• Spotting underwater enemies

• Detecting and engaging enemy threats

• Sharing information with other assets to defeat the threat

• Switching missions with ease

• Living on ships and operating from shore

• Multitasking

• Lifting heavy cargo

• Surviving the most extreme weather

According to industry experts, it is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

As the Navy's next generation submarine hunter and anti-surface warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk is considered to be the cornerstone of the Navy's Helicopter Concept of Operations.

According to US Naval Air System Command, the MH-60R Seahawk missions are anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support.

*With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via