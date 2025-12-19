First look of Guwahati airport's new terminal as PM Modi shares glimpse ahead of inauguration on Saturday - see photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ₹4,000 crore new terminal of the Guwahati airport, which, he said, will give a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. During his two-day visit to Assam, he is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and address public meetings.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi shared a first glimpse of the new terminal building at Guwahati's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

PM Modi also shared a first glimpse of the new terminal building at Guwahati's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

During the visit, the PM will also pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam movement, a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner agitation that began in 1979.

Advertisement

Inside the new terminal A video of Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport's new terminal – which was posted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma – shows the building spread over a vast expanse, adorned with ornate structures.

PM Modi's post on X PM Modi hailed the new terminal as a boost to Assam's infrastructure – stating that increased capacity means “better ‘Ease of Living.’”

Baggage services section of Guwahati airport's new terminal

''I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism,'' Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Replying to the post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of Assam were eagerly awaiting his arrival and the inauguration of India's first nature-themed airport terminal.

''This has been only possible due to your leadership and commitment towards boosting Assam as a key growth engine,'' Sarma said.

In another post, the PM said that on Sunday he will pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam movement, and then go to Namrup in Dibrugarh district for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project.

PM Modi said the new terminal is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure.

The project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited "will help meet the fertiliser requirements of Assam and other states. At the same time, it will reduce imports, thus boosting Aatmanirbharta'', Modi said.

Advertisement

The PM paying homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation will be “nothing less than historic”, Sarma said, adding that the Ammonia-Urea Plant will also be a major economic driver for the state and “further accelerate your (Modi’s) vision for Assam's growth''.

PM Modi's Assam visit itinerary – PM Modi will begin his two-day visit to the state by unveiling an 80-foot-tall statue of Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi, sculpted by eminent artist Ram Sutar, outside the new terminal of the airport named after him.

— After inaugurating the new terminal of the airport, he will spend around 15 minutes inside.

— The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting just outside the terminal building on Saturday.

First glimpse of new terminal at Guwahati's popular Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

— After the meeting, Modi will proceed in a road show towards the BJP headquarters in Bashista area, where he will interact with party workers.

Advertisement

— The Prime Minister will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhora, Khanapara area of the city.

— On Sunday morning, PM Modi will interact with 25 meritorious students of different schools in his programme 'Pariksha pe Charcha' for around half an hour while sailing on the River Brahmaputra aboard a cruise ship 'Charaideo'.

— After the cruise, he will visit the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in memory of 860 martyrs of the Assam movement, and offer his tributes before the lamp which always remains lit.

— The PM is also scheduled to visit the martyrs gallery, where the bust of the 860 people who lost their lives in the movement have been placed, and garland the statue of the first martyr Khargeswar Talukdar.

Advertisement

– Following the martyr's gallery visit, PM Modi will then leave for Dibrugarh and from there to Namrup where he will do the 'Bhumi pujan' of the ₹12,000 crore ammonia-urea fertiliser plant which marks substantial impetus to the state's growth and development.

– The PM will also address a public meeting at Namrup before leaving for New Delhi, reported ANI.