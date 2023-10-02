First look of Vande Bharat sleeper train coaches out! See Images

Indian Railways to roll out Vande Bharat sleeper train by February 2024. The train will have 857 berths and a new design. Manufactured by a consortium of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia’s TMH Group.

The first look of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will be rolled out by February 2024, is out now! Indian Railways will manufacture the Vande Bharat sleeper train with a new design. A Twitter user has posted its images on the microblogging site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“First look of Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches is. Vande Bharat sleeper train will have 857 berths ~ 823 for passengers and 34 for staff, with each coach having a mini pantry," a user wrote on X.

He also said, “These sleeper trains are being manufactured by a consortium of India’s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia’s TMH Group - which bid the lowest to supply 120 of the 200 new versions of Vande Bharat sleeper trains - while the other 80 will be manufactured by a consortium of Titagarh Wagons and BHEL." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at the pictures below,

The new design of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory(ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet, as they will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seen as a symbol of a progressive and self-reliant India, the indigenous semi-light-speed train aims to provide a totally new travel experience to the passengers. Speed, Safety, and Service are believed to be the hallmarks of this train.

Equipped with world-class features, the Vande Bharat Express promises a comfortable journey to passengers. The first Vande Bharat Express, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set stands as a symbol of the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18.

The country's first semi-high-speed train was named Vande Bharat Express in January 2019. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

