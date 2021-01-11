This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
First lot of COVID-19 vaccine vials to arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday
1 min read.08:15 PM IST
PTI
Four vehicles have been readied to ferry the consignment from the city airport to state-owned Central Family Welfare Stores at Bagbazar, the biggest depot for stockpiling vaccines
The first consignment of around 70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to reach the city on Tuesday, a senior official of the state health department said.
Four vehicles have been readied to ferry the consignment from the city airport to state-owned Central Family Welfare Stores at Bagbazar -- the biggest depot for stockpiling vaccines in Bengal, he said on Monday.
