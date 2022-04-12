First Made-in-India commercial aircraft to start flying from today. See pics

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alliance Air will operate first Made-in-India Dornier 228 passenger aircraft which will be flagged off by Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
A new chapter will be written today when the first-ever Made-in-India commercial aircraft will begin its operations from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.
Alliance Air will operate the first Made in India Dornier 228 passenger aircraft which will be flagged off by Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states and better connectivity.
"As a part of this scheme, two important developments will take place on 12th April 2022 -First flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. Alliance Air will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations. There will also be the inauguration of First FTO (Flying Training Organization) for North Eastern Region at Lilabari, Assam," read the release.
The Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The airline received its first Dornier 228 plane on April 7.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion of Dornier 228's first flight and the flying training organisation's opening.
Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.
Also in a related development, here will also be inauguration of First FTO (Flying Training Organization) for North Eastern Region at Lilabari, Assam.
"The development of the North Eastern Region (NER) is not only of strategic importance but is also part of India's growth story. Connectivity in NER is very essential and Under "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)", the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has identified NER as a priority area. This has helped in enhancing inter and intra connectivity for the NER," it said.
Besides the Civil Aviation Minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will be present at the inauguration ceremony. Apart from them, the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal, Usha Padhee and Amber Dubey, Joint Secretaries from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other dignities from the State Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Alliance Air will also be present.
