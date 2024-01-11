Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  First made-in-India memory chip by year-end, says Vaishnaw

First made-in-India memory chip by year-end, says Vaishnaw

Dhirendra Kumar

  • South Korea’s Simmtech has signed MoU to invest 1,250 crore in Gujarat, the minister said on day 2 of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Union minister for communications, electronics & information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at a seminar on semiconductor & electronics during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Gandhinagar: India will get its first domestically made memory chip from Gujarat by the end of the year, with the state government having signed a lucrative deal with South Korea's Simmtech, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The company, which that manufactures high-layer printed circuit boards for semiconductors, will set up operations to support Micron's semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Vaishnaw added during a press conference on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Under the MoU, Simmtech will invest more than 1,250 crore to set up operations in the state and support Micron's semiconductor plant. Work on setting up the plant will start in March, Vaishnaw added.

During the inaugural session on Wednesday, Simmtech CEO Jeffery Chun announced that the company was ready to invest in India. The investment is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the state.

Mint reported last September that Simmtech, which makes substrates for chips, was cleared to set up a unit in Sanand, close to Micron's facility.

“The Simmtech plant will come up near Micron’s semiconductor plant that is already being established at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation's (GIDC) industrial estate in Sanand," the union minister said, adding, “We are very much sure that India will get its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip in December this year." The minister also said Micron's investment would pave the way for the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Meanwhile, Micron signed a deal with NamTech to develop talent for its semiconductor operations in India. The US firm has already hired more than 200 employees for its plant in India.

The minister added that the government and industry players were working on developing a future-ready workforce. "I would request Micron to collaborate with IIT Gandhinagar to set up a centre of excellence, which will help in building a robust talent pipeline," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.