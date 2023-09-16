Former president Ram Nath Kovind on 16 September announced that the first meeting of the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will take place on 23 September 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is to be known that Ram Nath Kovind heads the high-level committee.

Earlier on 2 September, the Union government notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.

Earlier on 14 September, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the Assembly polls in the state would be held as per schedule and it has nothing to do with the simultaneous elections.

He also informed that the the central government has not taken any decision so far on the 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE).

Speaking to reporters, Reddy had said, "There are many prominent persons in it (committee). Debate needs to take place. That's our wish. But, Telangana elections will happen at the right time… Telangana polls and simultaneous elections (one nation, one election) are not related..."

Adding more, he said, "We will take part in elections as per the schedule without being concerned about simultaneous elections. We will dislodge this corrupt and family-based party (ruling BRS)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government has called for an all-party meeting on 17 September a day ahead of the commencement of the five-day parliament special session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X.

On 31 August, Joshi announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days from September 18 but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi had posted on X.

