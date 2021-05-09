Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First meeting of SC-appointed task force to streamline medical oxygen delivery held

First meeting of SC-appointed task force to streamline medical oxygen delivery held

Premium
According to the directions of the Supreme Court, few experts can be co-opted in the team.
1 min read . 10:49 PM IST PTI

  • The Supreme Court had constituted the 12-member National Task Force of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and Union territories for saving lives of COVID-19 patients

NEW DELHI : The first meeting of the 12-member National Task Force set up by the Supreme Court to ensure the delivery of medical oxygen throughout the country in a streamlined manner, was held on Sunday, sources said.

The first meeting of the 12-member National Task Force set up by the Supreme Court to ensure the delivery of medical oxygen throughout the country in a streamlined manner, was held on Sunday, sources said.

The National Task Force members include Bhabatosh Biswas, former vice chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata; Devender Singh Rana, chairperson of Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson and executive director of Narayana Healthcare in Bengaluru; Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore in Tamil Nadu, among others.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The National Task Force members include Bhabatosh Biswas, former vice chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata; Devender Singh Rana, chairperson of Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson and executive director of Narayana Healthcare in Bengaluru; Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore in Tamil Nadu, among others.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Union Secretary (MoRTH) Giridhar Aramane were also present in the meeting, sources said.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, few experts can be co-opted in the team.

Accordingly, V K Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog; Randeep Guleria, director AIIMS, New Delhi; Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR and Secretary (DHR); and Sunil Kumar, DGHS, Ministry of Health, were present as special invitees in the meeting.

All members of the National Task Force commended the significant amount of work done by various ministries and departments of Government of India in augmenting the oxygen production capacities as well as in ensuring its efficient distribution, sources said.

The members also provided specific suggestions for further increasing oxygen production and availability, managing the demand side of medical oxygen, and parameters on which individual health facilities could ensure economy in use of medical oxygen, they said.

The National Task Force decided to continue its deliberations to arrive at specific recommendations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Second wave brings key surveys to a halt

3 min read . 11:46 PM IST
Premium

Oxygen plants to get 24x7 power

2 min read . 11:37 PM IST
Premium

India Inc’s wait to vaccinate staff gets longer

3 min read . 11:30 PM IST
Premium

China probed weaponising coronaviruses in 2015: Reports

4 min read . 11:09 PM IST

The Supreme Court had constituted the 12-member National Task Force of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and Union territories for saving lives of COVID-19 patients and to facilitate a public health response to the pandemic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!