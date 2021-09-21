Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to US on Friday, the Central Government today said the maiden bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and the Indian Prime Minister will further strengthen the US-India strategic ties and allow the leaders to discuss ways to stem radicalisation and combat terrorism.

PM Modi and Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla said, “PM Modi and Prez Biden will review the India-US relations and are expected to discuss ways to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership, among others."

PM Modi will be leaving for US on Wednesday and return on Sunday. The PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Shringla, among others.

The main elements of the program will be the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders meet and United Nations General Assembly session, said Shringla.

PM Modi and Prez Biden will also review robust and multifaceted India-US ties in their Friday meeting in Washington, Shringla said.

"PM Modi will participate in the Covid-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden tomorrow," Shringla added.

In Washington, PM Modi will meet a number of top executives of major American companies, Shringla said.

The bilateral engagement also includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be PM Modi's first formal interaction with the VP.

Shringla said the leaders will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change and education.

The developments in Afghanistan are also likely to come up during the meeting.

“PM Modi, US Prez's bilateral meeting will also feature current regional security situation following developments in Afghanistan. We would discuss the need to stem radicalisation, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terror networks," he added.

After concluding his engagements in Washington, PM Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on 25 September.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi's visit.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.

