Home / News / India /  First National Coal Conclave and Exhibition to be held on 16-17 October

First National Coal Conclave and Exhibition to be held on 16-17 October

1 min read . 01:48 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi will attend the conclave. (Hindustan Times - DLI)

The two-day event will provide a platform for policy makers, public and private sector mining companies and other stake holders to prepare the road map needed for coal sector to align with Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: The Indian National Committee World Mining Congress, under the patronage of the Ministry of Coal, will organize the first National Coal Conclave and Exhibition during 16-17 October.

“The two-day event will provide a platform for policy makers, public and private sector mining companies. Researchers, academicians and other stake holders to interact and prepare the road map needed for Indian coal sector to align it with National Mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," said the Ministry of Coal.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi and Minister of state for Coal, Mines and Railways, Raoshaeb Patil Danve will address the conclave.

“The focus area of the conclave will be three major subjects of fuel self-sufficiency in power sector, ‘Aatmnirbharata’ in steel making for coal and technology & sustainability," the ministry added.

Besides senior functionaries of the ministries of Coal, Mines, Power, Steel, NITI Aayog, Disaster Management, coal mining companies and about 150 students of mining engineering sector are expected to participate in the conclave.

The exhibition will showcase the initiatives of coal mining sector for induction of technology, sustainable development, IT initiative, best practices in mining safety etc. Latest technologies and IT –enabled tools used by Indian coal mining sector will also be on display.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
