First night flight operated from Srinagar Airport

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the start of the night operations from Srinagar is the dawn of a new era as it will improve air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.

The first night flight was operated from Srinagar Airport on Friday night by Go Air to New Delhi at 1915 hrs, according to the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur who was present on the occasion greeted the crew of the flight and other ground personnel.

He added that this significant development will boost the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir as it will increase the tourist footfall in the region.

The Principal Secretary further said that after this development, the long pending demand of tour and travel operators has been fulfilled and this will substantially help in the economic growth of UT as the tourism sector forms the core of the economy here.

With the start of night operations of flights, the summer schedule will see a substantial increase in flights to Jammu and Kashmir.

