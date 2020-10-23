First-of-its-kind flash flood warning system for South Asian countries launched

"The guidance for flash floods in the form of Threats (6 hours in advance) and Risks (24 hours in advance) will be provided by Regional Centre to National Meteorological & Hydrological Services, National and State Disaster Management Authorities and all other stakeholders for taking necessary mitigation measures to reduce the loss of life and property in the South Asian region countries of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka," Mohapatra said.