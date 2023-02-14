First of new aircraft will enter in late 2023: Air India full statement on Boeing, Airbus deal
The Air India orders include 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion and 250 passenger jets from Airbus.
Air India on Tuesday placed an order for 470 passenger jets from Boeing and Airbus owing to the rising demand for affordable air travel from India's expanding middle class. The orders include 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion, making it Boeing's third-largest sale in dollar value and second-largest in quantity. It is also purchasing 250 passenger jets from European manufacturer Airbus.
