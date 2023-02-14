Commenting on the occasion, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, Mr N Chandrasekaran, said: "Air India is on a large transformation journey across safety, customer service, technology, engineering, network and human resources. Modern, efficient fleet is a fundamental component of this transformation. This order is an important step in realising Air India's ambition, articulated in its Vihaan. Al transformation program, to offer a world class proposition serving global travellers with an Indian heart. These new aircraft will modernise the Airline's fleet and onboard product, and dramatically expand its global network. The growth enabled by this order will also provide unparalleled career opportunities for Indian aviation professionals and catalyse accelerated development of the Indian aviation ecosystem."