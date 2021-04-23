First Oxygen Express arrives in Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

The prime minister also expressed his displeasure during the interaction over the issue, saying "this is strictly against our tradition, our protocol... that some Chief Minister is showing a live telecast of an in-house meeting." "This is not appropriate. One should always maintain restraint," Modi said, prompting a defensive Kejriwal to say that he will keep this in mind in future and offered an apology in case he had made a "mistake or spoken harshly".

