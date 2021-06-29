Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of Covid-19 guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11, news agency ANI reported. The state govt added that a Covid negative report will be mandatory for the yatra.

Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham Yatra this year, the state govt in a fresh set of COVID guidelines said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11; COVID negative report to be mandatory https://t.co/Fm16PD3ssc — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021





The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

The High Court has asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

In view of Covid-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government has been put on hold by High Court.

Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics