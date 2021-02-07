First phase of Covid vaccination concludes in Nepal after India's supply of jabs

Citing the statistics provided by Ministry of Health and Population, Himalayan Times reported that the total number of people who received the jab till 6 pm (local time) on Saturday included 24,224 from Province 1; 25,637 from Province 2; 63,308 from Bagmati Province; and 18,472 from Gandaki Province. Similarly, 28,941 received the vaccine in Lumbini Province; 9,420 in Karnali Province, and 14,855 in Sudurpaschim Province.