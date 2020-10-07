First phase of Jewar airport to be completed by early 2024

NEW DELHI : The first phase of the Jewar airport, which is coming up on the outskirts of Delhi, is expected to be completed early 2024, and will cater to 12 million passengers, Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Airport International Asia said on Wednesday.

Bircher, who was speaking to the media after the concession agreement for starting work on the airport was signed between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Zurich Airport International today, said that the ongoing covid-19 pandemic will not affect the deadline of the airport project.

“The planning for the next phase of 30 million passengers starts when the airport reaches 80% of 30 million passengers capacity," Bircher added.

Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG had during November 2019 emerged as the highest bidder for the proposed international airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on the outskirts of Delhi, sparking hopes for the long-delayed project and the development of the area around it.

Construction work at the airport is expected to begin next year.

The Jewar airport will be the National Capital Region’s third, after the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and Ghaziabad’s Hindon. The new airport will be 100km from the GMR Group-operated Delhi airport, the capital’s only international airport so far.

The Jewar airport project, estimated to cost about ₹30,000 crore, will cater to 70 million passengers annually after the completion of four stages of the project.

Zurich Airport has a 40-year concession for the airport project. It will invest 650 million Swiss francs ( ₹4,663.731 crore) for the first phase, which will take three and half years to be completed after the concession agreement is signed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via