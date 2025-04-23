Pahalgam horror: First picture of terrorist who opened fire released, ‘grey attire, wielding AK-47’

A terrorist who was allegedly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack was reportedly caught on camera. Many on social media shared a picture, claiming that it shows one of the terrorists who opened fire at tourists on Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the picture.

According to News 18, two to three terrorists carried out the attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Tuesday. It took place around 3 pm in Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam.

At least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The 26 dead included two foreigners — from the UAE and Nepal — and two locals, officials said.

Officials told news agency PTI that 22 of the 26 victims have been identified and efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the other four.

Among the dead were tourists from several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. At least one person from Gujarat, three from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra were among the injured, PTI reported.

The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as “much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Earlier, Amit Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, who left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a briefing meeting with EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials immediately after landing in Delhi from Saudi Arabia.