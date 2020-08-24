First plasma bank for COVID-19 launched in Telangana

"Today is a significant day as a record number of 10,25,000 tests were conducted on a single day. It is good but we must do better. The Prime Minister has been constantly interacting with CMs and all the stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus in the country. The spread of the virus has been effectively managed in Delhi and it is standing tall as a model state in managing the virus spread. Today it has 20,000 empty beds," Reddy added.