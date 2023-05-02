Uday Kotak hails JPMorgan after First Republic Bank collapse, asks India to learn from US2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Uday Kotak has highlighted the need for strong domestic financial institutions backed by reliable domestic capital.
Uday Kotak has commented on JPMorgan acquiring First Republic Bank after regulators had taken over the troubled regional lender. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has said that JPMorgan will now "assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets" of First Republic.
