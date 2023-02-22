First ship leasing entity gets nod to begin operations from GIFT City
RSCPL said it has received the maiden provisional licence for ship leasing business in February and is planning to commence commercial operations before March
RSCPL (IFSC) Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of RBB Ship Chartering Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received provisional licence to operate from India’s first International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the company said on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×