First solar eclipse of 2023: 5 things to know about it

First solar eclipse of 2023: 5 things to know about it1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
First solar eclipse of 2023: An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.
First solar eclipse of 2023: An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.
First solar eclipse of 2023: The world is going to witness a rare astronomical event on Thursday - a hybrid solar eclipse. It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time.
First solar eclipse of 2023: The world is going to witness a rare astronomical event on Thursday - a hybrid solar eclipse. It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time.
An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.
An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.
A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century. As per NASA, hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve.
A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century. As per NASA, hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve.
A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun, whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon obscures the sun but appears smaller, leaving the outline of a solar ring and the rare hybrid eclipse takes place when both occur at the same time.
A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun, whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon obscures the sun but appears smaller, leaving the outline of a solar ring and the rare hybrid eclipse takes place when both occur at the same time.
According to NASA, on April 20, skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Unfortunately, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India.
According to NASA, on April 20, skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Unfortunately, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India.
In Western Australia the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20), in East Timor from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20) and in Indonesia from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20).
In Western Australia the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20), in East Timor from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20) and in Indonesia from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20).
The next Eclipse (Partial) will be visible in India on August 2, 2027 (not visible in Odisha) and the next annular solar eclipse will occur in 2031.
The next Eclipse (Partial) will be visible in India on August 2, 2027 (not visible in Odisha) and the next annular solar eclipse will occur in 2031.