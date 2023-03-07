First solar eclipse to occur on this date. Will it be visible from India?2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 02:32 PM IST
The first solar eclipse will be held in April. Only two solar eclipses will occur in 2023. Know about the date and time of April's solar eclipse
The first solar eclipse of the year 2023 will occur in April. However, the solar eclipse will not be directly visible in India. However, the solar eclipse will be hybrid in nature as it will be a combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. After the hybrid solar eclipse, only one more solar eclipse will occur this year on 14 October.
