First solar eclipse to occur on this date. Will it be visible from India?

Will the first solar eclipse of the year visible in India?

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India but only in parts of South East Asia and Australia. During the hybrid solar eclipse, the 'annual ring of fire' eclipse will be visible for few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans but not anywhere on land. On the other hand, a total eclipse will only be visible in three locations on land including Exmouth, Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua, according to space.com.