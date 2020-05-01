A sigh of relief for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad as Telangana government arranged a special train for their movement. A train from Hyderabad's Lingampalli, carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers, reached Hatia in Jharkhand on Friday morning.

Considering the hardships faced by the migrants stuck in other states due to coronavirus lockdown, the Centre earlier allowed to start inter-state movement of students and migrant workers.

Telangana government requested Indian Railways to arrange special trains for daily wage labourers. This was first train to ferry migrants, said railway ministry.

"Today morning a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

All necessary precautions including prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed, Railways said.

To curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, Indian government decided to implement a nationwide lockdown from March 25. As the coronavirus cases continued to rise, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country, Indian Railways cancelled passenger trains from March 22. However, the freight trains and special trains to carry essential items were allowed amid the lockdown.





