Cyclone Yaas: India braces for the second severe cyclonic storm in just about two weeks, with Yaas approaching the east coast of the country. Cyclonic storm Yaas, which intensified today and will further turn into severe cyclonic storm, is set to hit the state of West Bengal and northern areas of Odisha on Wednesday (May 26).

The central and state agencies are preparing to evacuate thousands of people from coastal areas to safer places. The storm is coming at a time when the country is battling unprecedented second wave of Covid-19.

Just over a week before, another severe cyclone, Tauktae, battered states like Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. This was the worst cyclone in more than two decades in western Gujarat. The storm damaged thousands of houses, uprooted trees and left about hundreds killed in separate incidents including a barge that sank in the sea.

The cyclone hit India at a time when the authorities were already overwhelmed due to Covid surge. Almost every state was badly hit by the infection in the second wave, which has started ebbing in the last few weeks. Some states are still recording highest number of cases. In West Bengal, the infection numbers are still about 19,000, over thousand less than the peak. Yaas is expected to hit West Bengal on May 26.

Bloomberg reports that the Bangladesh government has constructed three times more storm shelters than usually needed to accommodate people evacuated from coastal areas.

In its latest update poste don Twitter, the India Meteorological Department said that ‘Yaas’ centered near 630 km south-southeast of Balasore of Odisha. It would intensify further into severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around 26th noon.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the Lt. Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to assess their preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Yaas’.

Shah asked the states to make adequate power backup arrangements in all Covid hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities. He also advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles.

Health facilities, including temporary hospitals, likely to be affected by the cyclone. The Union Home Minister advised the states to make adequate arrangements for securing such health facilities from losses and for evacuation of patients in advance, if necessary.

