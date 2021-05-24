First Tauktae, now Yaas: 2nd severe storm in 10 days to hammer Covid-hit India

The cyclone hit India at a time when the authorities were already overwhelmed due to Covid surge. Almost every state was badly hit by the infection in the second wave, which has started ebbing in the last few weeks. Some states are still recording highest number of cases. In West Bengal, the infection numbers are still about 19,000, over thousand less than the peak. Yaas is expected to hit West Bengal on May 26.

