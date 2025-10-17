First Tejas Mk1A completes maiden flight, receives water canon salute in Nashik: Watch

The first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A on Friday successfully completed its maiden flight in Nashik in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Tejas Mk1A has been manufactured at the third production line of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The aircraft was rolled out after the Defence Minister formally inaugurated the LCA and HTT-40 (trainer aircraft) assembly centres in Nashik.

Following its maiden flight, the Tejas Mk1A received water canon salute at the runway.

HAL ramps up Tejas Mk1A production The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has established the third production line with an aim to fast-track deliveries of the fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.

The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft produced by the Nashik facility was showcased to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

The facility, HAL officials said, will help the firm to supply the 180 LCA Mark 1A aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force by the scheduled timeframe of 2032-33. The facility, which has the capacity to produce eight aircraft per annum, can be extended to 10 aircraft per year.

The establishment of the third Line of LCA at its Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nasik commenced in 2023.

The LCA Tejas Mk1A is a more advanced, multi-role fighter jet designed to replace the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21s. The MK1A is the advanced variant of the Tejas, which features significant improvements, including improved combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

“The infrastructure and facility are established with the utilisation of existing resources such as Hangar, Manpower, Machinery, etc of Nasik Division, with an additional internal investment of approximately ₹500 Crore, which were specific to the technological requirements of LCA MK1A aircraft,” officials said.

In this era, HAL has set an example through this township. I believe that HAL's model will now become a benchmark for other industries.

Inaugurating the project, Singh stated that HAL's model would serve as a benchmark for other industries. Singh congratulated the entire HAL family for their efforts in building a sustainable township.