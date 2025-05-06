‘First time after 1971,’ Delhi Minister praises MHA's call for mock drills, ensures full support to PM Modi's move

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed nationwide mock drills on May 7 to assess civil defense readiness after the Pahalgam attacks. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood emphasizes public support for PM Modi's initiative, marking the first such announcement since 1971.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published6 May 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood lauds MHA's mock drills following Pahalgam terror attack.
With the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to carry out nationwide mock drills on May 7, following the deadly Pahalgam attacks, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlights the significance of this initiative, stating that the people support PM Modi's call. 

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood told ANI, "Such announcements have been made for the first time after 1971, and we are ready. The people of Delhi are with PM Narendra Modi and his call with all their hearts."

