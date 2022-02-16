"Of the total 150 nominated candidates from MHA, only 127 were reported for the Assessment of Mission(AMS) conducted between January 31 and February 7. Two of the 127 members were disqualified-- one due to COVID and the other during documentation. Finally, only 125 appeared for AMS and 69 were selected for the United Nations Mission Services after completing various rounds of tests," said the MHA officer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}