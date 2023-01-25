First time in 12 years, India invites Pakistan's foreign minister for SCO meet: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- Pakistan has not participated in the SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai later this month. While all countries have sent entries, Pakistan is the only country that did not send any film for screening in the group's third such film festival
India has sent an invitation to Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting which is scheduled to take place in Goa. This step comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an interview had said that Pakistan has learned the lesson from three wars with India and wants to have a peaceful relationship with its neighbour.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×