According to a report published in the English daily, The Indian Express, an official invitation from India was sent to Pakistan's foreign minister by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through the Indian Embassy in Islamabad. India took over the chairmanship of the 9-member mega grouping in September of last year and will be holding key ministerial meetings and the summit this year. "So far there is no confirmation from the Pakistani side whether Foreign Minister Bilawal will attend the meeting or not," sources said to news agency ANI. It was in 2012 when Hina Rabbani Khar visited India as foreign minister of Pakistan.

