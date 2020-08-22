First time in decades, Pakistan admits Dawood Ibrahim is in the country

For the first time in decades, Pakistan has admitted that Dawood Ibrahim, who India accuses of being the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, is in Pakistan, a news report said Saturday.

A sanction order issued by the Pakistan government on August 18 proscribing 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution has also named Ibrahim, News18.com said in a report.

Ibrahim is one India's most wanted terrorists after the 1993 Mumbai bombings. He is believed to have fled India and is said to be living in Pakistan. Indian authorities have often said that they believe Ibrahim lives in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area. But Pakistan has often denied his presence in that country.

In its sanction order, Pakistan has accepted that Ibrahim lives in Karachi’s Clifton area, the report said.

Indian officials have said that Pakistan seems to have accepted the details of Ibrahim presented by India in UN to escape the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Being put in the grey list means Pakistan will find it difficult to seek loans from international lenders and attract foreign investors.

Among the 88 banned banned terror groups and their leaders, Pakistan has imposed sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. The notification announced sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), JeM, Taliban, Daesh, Haqqani Group, al-Qaeda, and others, the report said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated