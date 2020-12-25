OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First time since April, Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case
A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of Covid-19 in Dharavi (AP)
A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of Covid-19 in Dharavi (AP)

First time since April, Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 07:30 PM IST PTI

The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai did not report a single coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening.

For the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units

Forex reserves up by USD 2.56 bn to record USD 581.131 bn

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport unveiled the statue

Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary: Gadkari unveils former PM's statue in Silchar

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Actor Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth given medication to control BP and is stable, says Hyderabad hospital

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Modi trying to mislead people with distorted facts: Mamata on PM-KISAN in Bengal

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a Covid care centre, the civic official said.

So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout