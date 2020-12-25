Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

First time since April, Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case
A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of Covid-19 in Dharavi

First time since April, Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST PTI

The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai did not report a single coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday evening.

For the first time since April 1 when the first coronavirus patient was detected in the area, which is among the densest urban settlements in the world, no new case has been detected.

The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a Covid care centre, the civic official said.

So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

