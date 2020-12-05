Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First time since March, Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity falls to 5%
BMC medical staff conducting Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID19 at Veer Swatantrant Savarkarkar Market, Dadar in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

First time since March, Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity falls to 5%

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST PTI

  • On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03% came out positive
  • The financial capital of the country has been reporting less than 1,000 cases for the last six days

MUMBAI : Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to five per cent for the first time since March, municipal commissioner I S chahal said on Saturday.

Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to five per cent for the first time since March, municipal commissioner I S chahal said on Saturday.

When the virus outbreak began, this rate was 35 to 36 per cent (which means 35 to 36 per cent of tested samples were positive for the infection), he said in a statement here.

When the virus outbreak began, this rate was 35 to 36 per cent (which means 35 to 36 per cent of tested samples were positive for the infection), he said in a statement here.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"COVID test positivity for the last ten days looks promising but we should not be complacent and should not lower our guard," the commissioner warned.

On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03 per cent came out positive, he said.

The test positivity rate was 6.69 per cent on November 25, the commissioner noted.

Of 16,394 tests conducted on Friday, 8,867 were RTPCR and 7,527 Antigen. As many as 684 RTPCR tests and 141 Antigen tests were positive.

The financial capital of the country has been reporting less than 1,000 cases for the last six days.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.