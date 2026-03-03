First total lunar eclipse of 2026 set to grace skies today: When to watch this cosmic marvel in India; IMD drops update

A total lunar eclipse is set to grace the skies today, 3 March. As sky gazers prepare to watch this cosmic spectacle, the question about Lunar Eclipse start and end time arises.

What is a total lunar eclipse? A total lunar eclipse refers to the phenomenon when Earth, Moon and the Sun align. During the total lunar eclipse, Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth while in the partial lunar eclipse only a part of the Moon comes under shadow of the Earth. This time skywatchers across North America, Australia and East Asia will be able to see at least some of the total phase of this astronomical event — over 40% of the world's population.

The Moon will turn dramatic red, when fully immersed in Earth's dark umbral shadow, famously called “blood moon.” According to Time and Date, over three billion people will be able to witness total lunar eclipse 2026. This event is noteworthy as it will be the last total lunar eclipse until New Year's Eve 2028-2029. To view first Lunar Eclipse of this year, cosmic enthusiasts must note down the time provided below.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 time The India Meteorological Department in a post on X provided key timings in IST that observers across India can follow for total lunar eclipse 2026.

Eclipse Begins: 15:20 (3:20 PM)

Totality Starts: 16:34 (4:34 PM)

Totality Ends: 17:33 (5:33 PM)

Eclipse Ends: 18:48 (6:48 PM) According to IMD, the magnitude of deep, total lunar eclipse will be 1.155.

Where to watch total lunar eclipse? Most of the places of India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise except some places of North-East India and Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible, IMD said.

Overall duration — 5 hours, 39 minutes

Duration of totality — 58 minutes

Duration of partial phases — 2 hours, 29 minutes

Duration of penumbral phases — 2 hours, 12 minutes “According to the current forecast, we expect generally clear to partly cloudy skies over Shillong and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening. This should allow people to witness the eclipse without major weather-related obstruction,” PTI quoted IMD official as saying.

He added, “If the eastern horizon remains clear around sunset, residents will be able to see the moon emerging from the Earth's shadow with its characteristic reddish hue.”

