First tourism track meeting of G20 will be held in Rann of Kutch1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 12:56 AM IST
- Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that as India hosts the G20 summit, sustainability will be one of the main priorities
As India will assume the presidency of G20 on 1 December, the bloc has planned more than 200 meetings across many Indian cities. The first meeting under the tourism track will be held in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, a senior official of the government said on Friday.