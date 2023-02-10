First Tourism Working Group meeting concludes
- The inaugural session of the meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Bhai Patel
The meeting of the 1st Tourism Working Group under India’s G20 presidency concluded on Friday. The meeting included two side events, an inaugural session, two days of working group meetings on the five identified priorities, a series of bilateral meetings and excursion visits.
