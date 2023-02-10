First Tourism Working Group meeting concludes

During the working group meeting, discussions were held on the Indian presidency identified five priority themes including Green Tourism: “Greening of tourism sector for a sustainable, responsible and resilient tourism sector"; Digitalization: “Harnessing the power of digitalization to promote competitiveness, inclusion and sustainability in tourism sector"; Skills: “Empowering youth with skills for jobs and entrepreneurship in tourism sector"; Tourism MSMEs: “Nurturing tourism MSMEs / Startups/ private sector to unleash innovation and dynamism in tourism sector" and Destination Management: “Rethinking the strategic management of destinations towards a holistic approach that delivers on the SDGs".