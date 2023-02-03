First tourism working group meeting to be held in Gujarat from 7 February
Under India's G20 presidency, Gujarat is all set to host the first Tourism Working Group meeting in Rann of Kutch from 7-9 February
As part of India’s G20 presidency, Gujarat will host the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in the state’s Rann of Kutch from 7 to 9 February, the Ministry of Tourism said in statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×