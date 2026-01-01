First Vande Bharat sleeper train to run on Guwahati-Kolkata route—check fares, features and other key details

After completing trials, testing, and certification, the government is all set to run the first Vande Bharat sleeper train on the Guwahati–Kolkata route, with fares ranging from nearly ₹2,300 to ₹3,600 for different travel classes to Howrah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

During a press conference, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first sleeper train soon, according to ANI. He will reportedly inaugurate it within the next 15-20 days, around January 17-18.

Vande Bharat sleeper train fares on Guwahati–Howrah route Comparing it with airfares on the Guwahati–Howrah route, which he said range between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000 and at times go as high as ₹10,000, Vaishnaw said, “In the Vande Bharat Sleeper, the 3AC fare from Guwahati to Howrah has been set at approximately ₹2,300, which is quite affordable for common passengers. Meanwhile, the 2AC fare will be around ₹3,000. Additionally, keeping the middle class in mind, the First AC fare has been proposed at approximately ₹3,600.”

The minister said the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been designed for long-distance journeys of over 1,000 kilometres and aims to offer passengers a fast, comfortable and modern travel experience. He further said that the train is equipped with advanced safety features, an improved suspension system and world-class sleeper coaches to ensure greater comfort during overnight journeys.

"For a long time, there has been a demand for new generation trains. Vande Bharat chair car started a new era in Indian Railways. People started liking it a lot. Demands are being received from all corners of the country for running Vande Bharat trains," he added.

Vaishnaw said that around 12 Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to be ready and inducted into the rail network by the end of this year, with plans to significantly scale up their deployment next year.

Indian Railways has successfully conducted the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The trial took place on the Kota–Nagda section, where the train attained a top speed of 180 kmph, marking a major milestone in India’s push towards advanced and self-reliant rail technology, the ANI report noted.

The trial involved extensive technical assessments, comprising checks on ride stability, oscillation and vibration behaviour, braking efficiency, emergency braking systems, safety mechanisms and other critical parameters, it mentioned, noting that the CRS found the train’s performance at high speeds to be fully satisfactory and declared the trial successful.

Vande Bharat sleeper train features The 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper rake used during the trial has been designed for long-distance travel and is equipped with modern passenger amenities. These reportedly include comfortable sleeper berths, advanced suspension, automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information displays and energy-efficient technologies, all aimed at ensuring a safe, comfortable and world-class travel experience for passengers.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains come equipped with a range of advanced technological and safety features, including:

KAVACH train protection system 2. Crashworthy, jerk-free semi-permanent couplers with anti-climber devices

3. Fire barrier doors at the end of each coach

4. Enhanced fire safety with aerosol-based fire detection and suppression in electrical cabinets and lavatories

5. Regenerative braking system for improved energy efficiency

6. Air-conditioning units fitted with indigenously developed UV-C lamp-based disinfection

7. Centrally controlled automatic plug doors and fully sealed, wider gangways

8. CCTV surveillance in all coaches

9. Emergency talk-back units for communication between passengers and the Train Manager or Loco Pilot

10. Special lavatories in driving coaches for Divyangjan passengers

11. Centralised Coach Monitoring System for real-time monitoring of amenities such as air-conditioning and lighting

12. Ergonomically designed ladders to facilitate climbing onto upper berths