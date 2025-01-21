Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, January 21, five days after he was attacked at his residence by an intruder. dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, Saif Ali Khan got into a car after leaving the hospital on getting discharged and later reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

As Saif Ali Khan arrived at his residence, dozens of cameras surrounded his car, eager to capture a glimpse of the actor. Viral visuals showed Saif Ali Khan, surrounded by police and security, giving a thumbs up to the paparazzi and his supporters waiting for him at his residence ‘Satguru Sharan’ in Bandra.

Inside his building complex, the actor even paused to wave at the flurry of cameras. According to the reports, Kareena Kapoor had also reached the Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged.

His residence is located at a short distance from the Lilavati Hospital where he was admitted for past five days. Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s close call: ‘If the knife was 2mm deeper…,’ doctors say actor was soaking in blood

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by the intruder during an attempted burglary at his home in the wee hours of Thursday, January 16. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery. The doctors removed a 2.5 inch piece of knife from his spine.

On Sunday, police arrested a man, thought to be a citizen of Bangladesh, in connection with the attack and were continuing to investigate the crime.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was working with a housekeeping agency after having come to the city five or six months ago, Dikshit Gedam, a deputy commissioner of police, said.

During investigation, the suspect told the police that he stabbed Saif Ali Khan to free himself from his tight grip. After the attack, the intruder escaped from the actor's flat and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours.