Demand of medical oxygen is higher during the second wave of covid-19 pandemic in comparison to the first spell whereas the need of ventilators is lower, government officials said on Monday.

Data analysis of the hospitalised patients during the first and second wave of infections by the union health ministry, the requirement of oxygen in the second wave stands at 54.5% as compared to the first wave at 41.1%. in contrast, the demand of mechanical ventilation is lower in the second wave at 27.8% in comparison to the first wave at 37.3%.

"It could be explained by the fact that there has been a sudden surge in covid-19 cases, creating panic among people to get admitted to hospitals and therefore, the oxygen requirement suddenly shot up, which is one reason. But this is limited data from hospital settings and more will have to be looked at," said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Oxygen continues to remain an important tool in the management of COVID-19 disease. There should be rationalised utilisation of oxygen and ensuring there is no wastage," said Bhargav. The government data also showed that more than 70% of patients hospitalised during both first and second waves of covid-19 are above 40 years of age.

The government analysed the data based on clinical and demographic details from 9,485 patients across 40 hospitals in India between the month of September-November and March-April.

The data also showed a higher proportion of younger patients in second wave of the pandemic. As per the government data, 5.8% hospitalised patients were between 0-19 age in the second wave in comparison to 4.2% from the same age group in the first covid-19 wave.

People admitted in hospitals between 20 and 40 age stood 25.5% in the second wave as compared to 23.7% in the first wave. “Older population continues to be more vulnerable to be admitted in the hospital in the current wave. A higher number of asymptomatic individuals got admitted this year, than a higher proportion of patients admitted with breathlessness," said Bhargava.

The ICMR chief said that asymptomatic and mild illness can be easily managed at home.

“Similar trends are being seen across all the states because this is a countrywide data of a national registry data which has been collected of only hospitalized patients, so this is 10,000 hospitalised patients that are being analysed," Bhargava stated.

While there has been a major hue and cry for getting remdesivir across the country, the government clarified that it is not a life-saving drug but can be used to minimise symptoms of covid-19. “Remdesivir must be used on hospitalised patients in moderate stages of illness and it is not to be used in home settings," V K Paul NITI Aayog Member (Health) said.

Centre on Sunday prohibited the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers forthwith from 22 April in wake of surge in its demand for covid-19 patients in hospitals.

The decision was taken considering the recommendation of inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG-II) mandated by government to manage requisite supplies of medical equipment, drugs including medical oxygen across the country in the wake of resurgence of covid-19 cases. However, some industries have been exempted from the order such as Ampoules & Vials, Pharmaceutical, Petroleum refineries, steel plants, nuclear energy facilities, Oxygen cylinder manufacturers, Waste water treatment plants, Food & water purification and Process Industries which require uninterrupted operation of furnaces, processes, etc. as approved by respective State governments.

Keeping in view the rapid rise in COVID cases and resultant rapid demand for medical Oxygen, particularly in high-burden States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc., the EG-ll reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

