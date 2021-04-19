While there has been a major hue and cry for getting remdesivir across the country, the government clarified that it is not a life-saving drug but can be used to minimise symptoms of covid-19. “Remdesivir must be used on hospitalised patients in moderate stages of illness and it is not to be used in home settings," V K Paul NITI Aayog Member (Health) said.

